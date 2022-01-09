MTB Foundation signs greement with ActionAid Bangladesh to support ‘Shetu Bondhon Gori’ Network

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Foundation recently signed an agreement with ActionAid Bangladesh to support the 'Shetu Bondhon Gori' Network (Network of Acid Survivors).

The agreement was signed by Farah Kabir, country director, ActionAid Bangladesh and Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer (acting), MTB Foundation in the presence of Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director (DMD) and CAMLCO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB), reads a press release.

MTB Foundation has signed the agreement for the social reintegration of 'Shetu Bondhon Gori' Network (Network of Acid Survivors) members of Satkhira with a view to contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 4 and 10.

By supporting this project, MTB Foundation aims to make sustainable changes in the lives of 80 acid survivors by enhancing their capacity through skills development training and life skill education; providing educational support to build their career; and assisting them in building entrepreneurship capacities and market linkage, the release added.

By partnering with ActionAid Bangladesh, MTB Foundation becomes part of the first network for survivors of acid violence in the country with a vision to address the psychological and socio-economic issues faced by acid survivors and eventually enabling financial and social empowerment.

The 'Shetu Bondhon Gori' Network is led by the survivors themselves. Through this platform, survivors can seek help and assist each other.

Currently, the network operates in seven districts (Pabna, Sirajganj, Barisal, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Dinajpur and Dhaka).