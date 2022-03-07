MTB Foundation signs deal with PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust

MTB Foundation signs deal with PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust

MTB Foundation, in its effort to align its CSR initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recently signed an agreement with PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust (PFDA-VTC).

The agreement was signed by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer (acting) of MTB Foundation and Sajida Rahman Danny, founder chairman of PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust (PFDA – VTC).

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO; Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director and GHOICC and Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, group chief financial officer of MTB were also present at the ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan. 

Among others, Begum Nurjahan, principal and AKM Shahidullah, general manager of PFDA-VTC along with other MTB officials were also present on the occasion.  

Under the agreement, MTB Foundation is committed to provide vocational training and learning opportunities to young adults and adult persons with autism and neurological disabilities through PFDA – VTC so that these differently-abled persons can utilize their potentials and take part in the job market. 

 

Mutual Trust Bank / PFDA-Vocational Training Center

