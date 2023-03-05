MTB Foundation signs agreement with NDC

MTB Foundation signs agreement with NDC

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Foundation recently signed an agreement with Notre Dame College (NDC) for the project titled, 'Funding Feeding Program of Literacy School at Notre Dame College'. 

Under this project, MTB Foundation will provide nutritious food at the Literacy School run by Notre Dame College for the underprivileged segment of society, reads a press release. 

MTB Foundation, through this project, intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). 

The agreement was signed by Dr Fr Hemanto Pius Rozario, CSC, principal, NDC and Samia Chowdhury, CEO, MTB Foundation at a ceremony held at the NDC premises.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director & CAMLCO of MTB were present during the signing. 

Among others, Tutul Peter Rodrigues, Bursar and Xavier Gomes, headmaster from NDC and Neherin Maqsood, associate manager, MTB Foundation were also present at the event. 

