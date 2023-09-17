MTB Foundation partners with Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital  for community health partnership

MTB Foundation recently signed an agreement with Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (IIEI&H) for the project titled 'Community Health Partnership, predominantly Eye Health'.

The objective of the affiliation is to create access to basic healthcare and quality eye care services for the people of lower socio-economic and low-income communities in Rajshahi, reads a press release.

The Community Health Partnership will cover patient screening, providing basic healthcare services including eye screening, medicine supply, distribution of spectacles and conducting surgeries like cataract, pterygium, Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) and Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT). MTB Foundation, through this project, intends to support Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth).

The agreement was signed by Brig General AKM Akhtaruzzaman, ndc, psc (retd), chief executive officer of Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, and Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director & CBO; Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director & CAMLCO; Md Bakhteyer Hossain, deputy managing director & COO; Md Shamsul Islam, deputy managing director & group head of Treasury Division and Usman Rashed Muyeen, deputy managing director & head of Credit Risk Management Division of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) were also present at the ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan.

Among others, Gazi Nazrul Islam Faisal, director, Community Services; Md Zohurul Islam, director, Finance; Nicholas Biswas, asst director, Community Services from Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital and Golam Rabbani, associate, MTB Foundation were also present during the event.