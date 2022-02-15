MTB Foundation partners with BizCare to support ‘The Mangrove Children’ Project

MTB Foundation, in its effort to align its CSR initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has recently signed an agreement with BizCare for "The Mangrove Children" project.

The agreement was signed by Mohiuddin Babar, chief executive, BizCare and Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer (Acting), MTB Foundation, in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director (DMD) and CAMLCO and Malik Muntasir Reza, Group Company secretary of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

"The Mangrove Children" project aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Sundarbans through environmental care, forest conservation, adaptation to climate change and waste management amongst the students of Kolbari Nekjania Secondary School in Munshiganj under Shyamnagar in Satkhira.

According to the media release, the partnership between MTB Foundation and BizCare will help run the eco-library and add solar-powered facilities in the school premises.

Climate change is a global phenomenon that threatens to undo decades of developmental efforts. The adverse effects of climate change are evident with natural disasters becoming more frequent and devastating.

Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the harmful impacts of climate change because of its geographical location, high dependence on natural resources and its limited capacity to cope with climate variability and extremes, said the media release.