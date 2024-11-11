MTB Foundation organises special eye camp in Patuakhali to commemorate MTB's silver jubilee

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), MTB Foundation recently organised a 'Community Health Partnership (predominantly Eye Health) Program' at Komlapur, Patuakhali, Barishal. Samia Chowdhury, CEO of MTB Foundation, attended the event.

As part of its commitment to supporting healthcare in Bangladesh, MTB Foundation provided essential services to underprivileged people, including eye screenings, medicines, spectacles, and surgeries such as cataract, pterygium, Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR), and Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT) procedures. Additionally, the program offered awareness sessions on primary eye care to educate the community on preventive measures and eye health.