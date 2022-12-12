MTB Foundation organises scholarship distribution event with Jahangirnagar University

12 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
12 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a view to recognising the significant contributions of the legendary and visionary entrepreneur Late Samson H Chowdhury, MTB Foundation collaborated with Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the scholarship distribution ceremony of the "Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Scholarship Programme."

The event was recently held at the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre (WMSRC), Jahangirnagar University (JU), reads a press release.

Through this partnership, 33 deserving students from three JU departments are being financially supported on a monthly basis from November 2021. 

Anika Chowdhury, Director, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd and Chairman, Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Scholarship Program Sub-Committee graced the event as the chief guest while Professor Dr Farid Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Jahangirnagar University was present as the special guest.

The programme was also attended by Dr Mohammad Didare Alam Muhsin, Chairman, Department of Pharmacy and Dr Mahbub Kabir, Chairman, Department of Chemistry of JU and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and GHOICC, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Mutual Trust Bank, Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of MTB Foundation.

