MTB Foundation observes World Thalassaemia Day 2024

Corporates

Press Release
20 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 04:06 pm

MTB Foundation observes World Thalassaemia Day 2024

Press Release
20 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 04:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To observe the 'World Thalassaemia Day 2024', MTB Foundation, in partnership with Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital, recently celebrated this year's theme – "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All."

The highlight of the event was a blood donation program organized by MTB Foundation at the Corporate Head Office of the Bank, where a significant number of MTBians participated with great enthusiasm.

The blood donated by the MTBians will be used for blood transfusions of Thalassaemia patients who are being treated at Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Simultaneously, an awareness session was held to create an understanding about the prevention, management and treatment of Thalassaemia amongst all MTBians.

The event was concluded with the participation of MTBians in a rally organized by Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital.

The Blood Donation Program and Awareness Session marking the 'World Thalassaemia Day 2024' was inaugurated by the chief guest Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB).

MA Matin, president of Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity graced the occasion as the special guest while Syed Deedar Bakht, advisor, Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity and Prof MA Khan, Hematologist were present as the guest of honour and keynote speaker respectively.

Among others, AKM Ekramul Hossain Swapan, executive director, Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital, deputy managing directors, Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen and Md Shafquat Hossain of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation and other high officials from the Bank were also present during the event.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Now | Videos
Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

1h | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

2h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

4h | Videos