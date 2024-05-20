MTB Foundation observes World Thalassaemia Day 2024

To observe the 'World Thalassaemia Day 2024', MTB Foundation, in partnership with Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital, recently celebrated this year's theme – "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All."

The highlight of the event was a blood donation program organized by MTB Foundation at the Corporate Head Office of the Bank, where a significant number of MTBians participated with great enthusiasm.

The blood donated by the MTBians will be used for blood transfusions of Thalassaemia patients who are being treated at Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital.

Simultaneously, an awareness session was held to create an understanding about the prevention, management and treatment of Thalassaemia amongst all MTBians.

The event was concluded with the participation of MTBians in a rally organized by Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital.

The Blood Donation Program and Awareness Session marking the 'World Thalassaemia Day 2024' was inaugurated by the chief guest Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB).

MA Matin, president of Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity graced the occasion as the special guest while Syed Deedar Bakht, advisor, Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity and Prof MA Khan, Hematologist were present as the guest of honour and keynote speaker respectively.

Among others, AKM Ekramul Hossain Swapan, executive director, Bangladesh Thalassaemia Hospital, deputy managing directors, Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen and Md Shafquat Hossain of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation and other high officials from the Bank were also present during the event.