MTB Foundation observes World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
To observe the 'World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024', MTB Foundation, in partnership with Abinta Kabir Foundation School, recently celebrated this year's theme – 'Together for a Period Friendly World' at the latter's school premises.

As part of marking the special day, MTB Foundation pledges to support adolescent female students of the school by providing them with sanitary napkins every month, reads a press release.

MTB Foundation believes, by raising awareness about the challenges regarding access to menstrual products, education about menstruation and period-friendly sanitation facilities, it can break the taboos and end the stigma surrounding menstruation. MTB Foundation, through this partnership, intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 4 (Quality Education), 6 (Clean Water & Sanitation) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The female hygiene materials were handed over by Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation to Esha Taslim, Assistant Head Teacher, Abinta Kabir Foundation School. Among others, Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation and Farkhunda Ahmed, Assistant Manager, Abinta Kabir Foundation were also present at the event.

