MTB Foundation observes World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023

To observe the 'World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023', MTB Foundation, in partnership with Abinta Kabir Foundation School, recently celebrated this year's theme – 'Making Menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030' at the latter's school premises. 

As part of marking the special day, MTB Foundation pledges to support adolescent female students of the school by providing them with sanitary napkins every month, reads a press release.

MTB Foundation believes, by raising awareness about the challenges regarding access to menstrual products, education about menstruation, and period-friendly sanitation facilities, it can break the taboos and end the stigma surrounding menstruation. 

MTB Foundation, through this partnership, intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 4 (Quality Education), 6 (Clean Water & Sanitation), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The female hygiene materials were handed over by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation, to Maliha Ahsan, education program manager of Abinta Kabir Foundation School, in the presence of other high officials from both the bank and the School.

MTB / Mutual Trust Bank

