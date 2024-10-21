MTB Foundation observes White Cane Safety Day 2024

MTB Foundation observes White Cane Safety Day 2024

MTB Foundation recently observed White Cane Safety Day 2024 in partnership with the Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane as a symbol of independence and mobility for individuals who are blind and visually impaired.  

The highlight of the event was the distribution of white canes, Braille kits, and assistive devices to visually impaired students, funded by MTB Foundation. This was followed by an awareness session to promote understanding of the rights of people with visual disabilities and the challenges they face, with the aim of fostering inclusion and accessibility in society.

The special event was attended by Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, and Golam Rabbani, Associate, from MTB Foundation, and Khandaker Jahurul Alam, Executive Director, from the Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID).

