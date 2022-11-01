MTB Foundation launches 'Barrier-Free Education, Employment for Students with Visual Impairment'

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 05:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
As a part of the 23rd anniversary celebration of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB), MTB Foundation recently launched 'Barrier-Free Education and Employment for Students with Visual Impairment' with Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID).

With the launching of the project, MTB Foundation will ensure the inclusion of visually impaired girls and women in the education and employment sectors with a view to making them self-sufficient and independent, said a press release.

The launching ceremony was held at the CSID premises in the presence of Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer and Neherin Maqsood, associate manager, MTB Foundation.

Khandaker Jahurul Alam, executive director, and Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, founder chairman from CSID were also present at the event.

