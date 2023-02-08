MTB Foundation initiates 'Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion' at Mutual Trust Bank

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:05 pm

Related News

MTB Foundation initiates 'Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion' at Mutual Trust Bank

Press Release
08 February, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

MTB Foundation believes in creating an inclusive workplace where Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can contribute similarly as their able-bodied peers. With a view to building the capacity of people with disabilities and making the society more inclusive for all individuals, MTB Foundation initiated the "Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion" programme at Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) in partnership with Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN).

The first sensitisation session was inaugurated by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd in the presence of the Senior Management Team at the Corporate Head Office of MTB, reads a media release.

The session was moderated by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation to build awareness among the employers about disability inclusion along with making the workplace disability-friendly.

During the session, Aziza Ahmed, head of Operations from BBDN discussed the barriers faced by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for employment and provided direction for inclusion of PwDs in the workplace.

The session was made interactive for participants who discussed different aspects and benifits of employing PwDs in the organization, adds the release.

The "Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion" programme organised by MTB Foundation will be carried forward throughout the year with the employees of different hierarchy of the bank.

MTB Foundation, through these sessions intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (Zero Poverty), SDG – 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG – 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

 

MTB Foundation / Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) / Persons With Disability / Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

12h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

11h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

1d | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

6h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

6h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes