MTB Foundation honoured on World Environment Day 2024 for strengthening marginalized communities

Press release
12 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:58 pm

MTB Foundation honoured on World Environment Day 2024 for strengthening marginalized communities

MTB Foundation has recently been honored by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Patharghata Upaliza, Barguna, Barishal for its pioneering role and passionate commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Barguna region under the 'Environment' sector. 

To commemorate World Environment Day 2024, MTB Foundation has taken the initiative to build a Water Treatment Plant (WTP) for the marginalized community of Charduani, Patharghata, Barguna. The WTP is a public drinking water system that uses different water treatment methods to provide safe drinking water for the communities. In addition, the MTB Foundation also distributed saplings and trees to many beneficiaries of the coastal region.

MTB Foundation, for the last couple of years, has been working relentlessly to uplift the underprivileged community in Barguna, Barishal by distributing 'Dwarf' coconut trees, building a Community Water Point and Creating Alternative Livelihood options for the Vulnerable Fishing Communities during the fishing bans. Through these income-generating activities (IGAs), the MTB Foundation emphasized women's empowerment in the coastal regions.

This award underscores MTB Foundation's comprehensive approach to community development and environmental stewardship by creating sustainable and impactful solutions that address the unique challenges faced by marginal communities in Barguna.

The award was handed over by Md. Shahabuddin Panna, Director, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad to Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) in the presence of Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of the Bank and  Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation.

