MTB Foundation hands over blankets to Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL)

MTB Foundation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has recently handed over blankets to Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL) for distribution amongst the underprivileged cold-affected people of different regions of the country.

Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, director and chairman of MTB Board Risk Management Committee (BRMC) of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) handed over the blankets to Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul), president, Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL) at a simple ceremony, held at the CCCL premises in Purbachal, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, vice president & T M Shahidul Islam, secretary general of Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL), Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy managing director & CAMLCO, Md. Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director, and HoRetail, Amitav Kaiser, divisional head, MTB Infrastructure Division of MTB, and Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present at the occasion.