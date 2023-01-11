MTB Foundation hands over blankets to Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL)

MTB Foundation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has recently handed over blankets to Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL) for distribution amongst the underprivileged cold-affected people of different regions of the country.

Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, vice chairman of MTB Foundation, director of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) and chairman of MTB Board Risk Management Committee (BRMC) handed over the blankets to Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul), president, CCCL, at a recent event held in Purbachal, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, vice president and T M Shahidul Islam, secretary general, of CCCL and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of MTB and Samia Chowdhury, CEO of MTB Foundation along with other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the occasion.