MTB Foundation distributes grant for vulnerable fishing communities of Patharghata, Barguna

MTB Foundation, as a part of its project titled 'Creating Alternative Livelihood for Vulnerable Fishing Communities through Income Generating Activities (IGAs)' distributed livelihood assets grant to a large number of Households (HHs) of the vulnerable fishing communities at Patharghata Sadar and Charduani Union, Barguna District, Barisal Division.

Under this program, MTB Foundation distributed materials for crab farming, duck farming, pond fish farming, vegetable & homestead gardening and small business. These IGAs will be driven by the female family members of the fishermen during the fishing ban period who will take the activities forward to create an income source throughout the year.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer and Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation were present at the event held recently. Among others, Md. Rokonuzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Patharghata and Shahabuddin Panna, Executive Director, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad was present at the event.