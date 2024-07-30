MTB Foundation distributes grant for vulnerable fishing communities of Patharghata, Barguna

Corporates

Press Release
30 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

MTB Foundation distributes grant for vulnerable fishing communities of Patharghata, Barguna

Press Release
30 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 05:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MTB Foundation, as a part of its project titled 'Creating Alternative Livelihood for Vulnerable Fishing Communities through Income Generating Activities (IGAs)' distributed livelihood assets grant to a large number of Households (HHs) of the vulnerable fishing communities at Patharghata Sadar and Charduani Union, Barguna District, Barisal Division.

Under this program, MTB Foundation distributed materials for crab farming, duck farming, pond fish farming, vegetable & homestead gardening and small business. These IGAs will be driven by the female family members of the fishermen during the fishing ban period who will take the activities forward to create an income source throughout the year.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer and Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation were present at the event held recently. Among others, Md. Rokonuzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Patharghata and Shahabuddin Panna, Executive Director, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad was present at the event.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MTB Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

22h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos