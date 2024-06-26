MTB Foundation distributes free bicycles to underprivileged meritorious female students of Thakurgaon

MTB Foundation distributes free 'Swapno Sarathi' (The Dream Chariot) bicycles to underprivileged meritorious female students of Thakurgaon

To support the underprivileged students (predominantly female) in the hard-to-reach rural areas, MTB Foundation distributed one hundred (100) 'Swapno Sarathi' (The Dream Chariot) bicycles to the female underprivileged meritorious students of different schools in Thakurgaon, reads a press release.

The motto of the campaign "স্কুলে যেতে দূরত্ব যেনো বাধা না হয়" aims to enable the female students to overcome geographical barriers by facilitating their movement to and from school.

The initiative exemplifies MTB Foundation's target to support the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The ceremony was attended by Rais Uddin Ahmad, DMD & CAMLCO, Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer & Golam Rabbani from MTB Foundation and Md. Taimur Hossain, Branch Manager, MTB Thakurgaon Branch.

