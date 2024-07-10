MTB Foundation distributes artificial limbs and assistive devices to persons with disabilities

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:50 am

MTB Foundation distributes artificial limbs and assistive devices to persons with disabilities

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MTB Foundation, as part of its project titled 'Promoting the Life of People by Providing Artificial Limbs and Assistive Devices', recently distributed Assistive Devices and Artificial Limbs to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in partnership with Centre for Disability in Development (CDD) at Genda, Savar, Dhaka.

Under this project, MTB Foundation provided Ankle Foot Orthosis, Below Knee Prosthesis, Tricycle, Standing Frame, Wheel Chair and Special Chair for persons with physical disabilities.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer and Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation were present at the program. Among others, Nazmul Bari, Director, Centre for Disability in Development was also present at the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

17h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

6h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

4h | Videos
Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

3h | Videos