MTB Foundation distributes artificial limbs and assistive devices to persons with disabilities

MTB Foundation, as part of its project titled 'Promoting the Life of People by Providing Artificial Limbs and Assistive Devices', recently distributed Assistive Devices and Artificial Limbs to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in partnership with Centre for Disability in Development (CDD) at Genda, Savar, Dhaka.

Under this project, MTB Foundation provided Ankle Foot Orthosis, Below Knee Prosthesis, Tricycle, Standing Frame, Wheel Chair and Special Chair for persons with physical disabilities.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer and Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation were present at the program. Among others, Nazmul Bari, Director, Centre for Disability in Development was also present at the event.