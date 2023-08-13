MTB Foundation creates access to safe water for marginalised communities in coastal region

To ensure sustainable access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for marginalised communities, MTB Foundation recently signed an agreement with Footsteps Bangladesh for the project titled 'Building Community Water Point at Ayla Patakata, Barguna'.

The partnership aims at catering to a large underprivileged segment of Ayla Patakata by resolving the region's long-standing safe water crisis through establishing a Community Water Point and creating access to safe water from a single water source via efficient water extraction, reads a press release.

MTB Foundation intends to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 (No Poverty), 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and 13 (Climate Action) through this affiliation.

The agreement was signed by Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, president, Footsteps Bangladesh and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO; Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD and GCRO; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO; Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director & CAMLCO and Shafayat Ullah, head of Group Legal Affairs Division of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office, in Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

Among others, Mohammad Taqi Yasir, co-founder and vice-president from Footsteps Bangladesh and Golam Rabbani, associate from MTB Foundation were also present at the occasion.

