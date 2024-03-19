MTB Foundation commemorates International Women's Day 2024

To commemorate International Women's Day 2024, MTB Foundation celebrated this year's theme 'Inspire Inclusion' by distributing free bicycles to the female underprivileged meritorious students of six different schools in Bogura under its Swapno Sarathi (The Dream Chariot) program.

The motto of the campaign "School-e-jete durotto jeno badha na hoy" aims to enable female students to overcome geographical barriers by facilitating their movement to and from school, reads a press release.

The initiative exemplifies MTB Foundation's target to support the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The ceremony was attended by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer, of MTB Foundation, Kudrat-E-Khoda Md. Samiul Karim, branch manager, MTB Bogura Branch and Golam Rabbani, associate, MTB Foundation. Among others, Sumon Ronjon Sarker, additional SP Bogura and Shahadat Alam, Principal, Bogura Police Line School and College were present.