MTB Foundation commemorates International Women's Day 2024

Corporates

19 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 01:30 pm

MTB Foundation commemorates International Women's Day 2024

MTB distributed free 'Swapno Sarathi' bicycles to meritorious female students

19 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To commemorate International Women's Day 2024, MTB Foundation celebrated this year's theme 'Inspire Inclusion' by distributing free bicycles to the female underprivileged meritorious students of six different schools in Bogura under its Swapno Sarathi (The Dream Chariot) program. 

The motto of the campaign "School-e-jete durotto jeno badha na hoy" aims to enable female students to overcome geographical barriers by facilitating their movement to and from school, reads a press release. 

The initiative exemplifies MTB Foundation's target to support the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ceremony was attended by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer, of MTB Foundation, Kudrat-E-Khoda Md. Samiul Karim, branch manager, MTB Bogura Branch and Golam Rabbani, associate, MTB Foundation. Among others, Sumon Ronjon Sarker, additional SP Bogura and Shahadat Alam, Principal, Bogura Police Line School and College were present.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

2h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

2h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

5h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

48m | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

2h | Videos
Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

3h | Videos
Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

13h | Videos