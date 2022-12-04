MTB Foundation celebrates Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022

Photo: PR

With a view to commemorate the "International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2022", MTB Foundation in partnership with Centre for Disability in Development (CDD) recently celebrated this year's theme – 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world'.

The event was organised at the CDD premises in Savar in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director & CAMLCO from Mutual Trust Bank Ltd; and Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer and Neherin Maqsood, associate manager from MTB Foundation, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman appreciated the efforts of MTB Foundation and CDD for jointly celebrating the IDPD 2022 in a befitting manner.

He acknowledged the enormous sacrifice of the differently-abled persons along with their caregivers and congratulated CDD for working relentlessly for such a noble cause.

CEO of MTB Foundation Samia Chowdhury stated that MTB Foundation consistently aims to uphold the livelihood status of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), both physical and neurological, by providing them with artificial limbs and other assistive devices which enhances their functional ability and ensures their social inclusivity.