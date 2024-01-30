MTB Foundation celebrates 'International Day of Education 2024'

To commemorate the 'International Day of Education (IDE) 2024', MTB Foundation recently celebrated this year's theme - 'Learning for Lasting Peace.'

The event was organised at the UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School premises at Tootpara, Khulna in the presence of Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Branch Manager, MTB Khulna Branch, Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation, Mazeda Khatun, Councillor, Khulna City Corporation, Niaz Fatema Siddiqua, Head of Technical School, UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School, Khulna and Md Ayub Ali Sarker, Senior Specialist, UCEP Head Office, reads a press release.

The programme began with a rally attended by the students to emphasise the importance of the special day amongst the community. A quiz competition related to the theme for this year was arranged where the students participated with great enthusiasm. The students got the opportunity to showcase their multifarious talents at the cultural event organized at the school premises. A special meal for the underprivileged meritorious students was arranged by MTB Foundation as part of the programme.

When it comes to supporting the education for the underprivileged, MTB Foundation emphasises on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as it provides the students with practical skills and knowledge for creating employment opportunities for themselves in different industries in alignment with the demand of the job market.