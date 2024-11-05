MTB Foundation celebrates the Bank’s Silver Jubilee

As a part of the twenty fifth anniversary celebration of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), MTB Foundation recently distributed livelihood assets grant to a large number of Households (HHs) of the vulnerable fishing communities at Bheola Manik Char and Kaiyarbil Unions, Chakaria Upazila, Cox's Bazar District under the project titled 'Creating Alternative Livelihood for Vulnerable Fishing Communities through Income Generating Activities (IGAs)'.

The programme's highlight was distributing materials for crab farming, duck farming, dry fish processing, homestead gardening, and small businesses. These IGAs will be driven by the female family members of the fishermen, who will take the activities forward during the fishing ban period to create an income source throughout the year.

The programme's objective is to support the Government's initiative to increase fish production through uninterrupted breeding by imposing separate fishing bans thrice a year in the interest of the national economy and ensure that the fishing community has an alternative source of income.

Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation, Md, attended the event. Rabiul Hossain, Branch Manager, MTB Cox's Bazar Branch; Md Iqramul Bashar, Branch Manager, MTB Chakaria Branch; and Shahabuddin Panna, Executive Director, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad-NSS.