MTB Foundation celebrates the Bank’s Silver Jubilee

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:18 pm

Related News

MTB Foundation celebrates the Bank’s Silver Jubilee

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:18 pm
MTB Foundation celebrates the Bank’s Silver Jubilee

As a part of the twenty fifth anniversary celebration of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), MTB Foundation recently distributed livelihood assets grant to a large number of Households (HHs) of the vulnerable fishing communities at Bheola Manik Char and Kaiyarbil Unions, Chakaria Upazila, Cox's Bazar District under the project titled 'Creating Alternative Livelihood for Vulnerable Fishing Communities through Income Generating Activities (IGAs)'.

The programme's highlight was distributing materials for crab farming, duck farming, dry fish processing, homestead gardening, and small businesses. These IGAs will be driven by the female family members of the fishermen, who will take the activities forward during the fishing ban period to create an income source throughout the year.

The programme's objective is to support the Government's initiative to increase fish production through uninterrupted breeding by imposing separate fishing bans thrice a year in the interest of the national economy and ensure that the fishing community has an alternative source of income.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation, Md, attended the event. Rabiul Hossain, Branch Manager, MTB Cox's Bazar Branch; Md Iqramul Bashar, Branch Manager, MTB Chakaria Branch; and Shahabuddin Panna, Executive Director, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad-NSS.

#MTB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

26m | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

1h | Videos
US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

3h | Videos