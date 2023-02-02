MTB executes transaction with JP Morgan under US export–import bank (US EXIM) insurance coverage

MTB executes transaction with JP Morgan under US export–import bank (US EXIM) insurance coverage

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) executed a US-origin yellow soya beans import transaction with JP Morgan under US EXIM insurance coverage.

JP Morgan has extended their support as the confirming bank, in structuring the deal and partnering with US EXIM to conclude the transaction, said a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) expressed his appreciation to Sazzad Anam and Suneet Kodnani of JP Morgan for their effort to facilitate the transaction.

"This new structure has opened up a new avenue for MTB to serve customers who are importing from the USA," he added.

Mahbub further said that a transaction of this kind will also enhance MTB's capability globally and boost the confidence of all foreign partners including but not limited to all correspondent banks, multilateral development institutions, and other investors.

