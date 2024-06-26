MTB, ESDO celebrate graduation ceremony of Plastic Free Campus Project

26 June, 2024, 01:25 am
MTB, ESDO celebrate graduation ceremony of Plastic Free Campus Project

26 June, 2024, 01:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Environment & Social Development Organization (ESDO) concluded the first phase of the Plastic Free Campus Project with a delightful graduation ceremony in the Dhaka, Khulna, and Rangpur divisions on June 11 and 12, 2024.

Launched in 2022, the project aimed to raise awareness and motivation regarding the hazardous impacts of plastic use.

The programme in Dhaka division was graced by the distinguished presence of Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & Group Chief Risk Officer of MTB, and Abul Kalam Azad, Director of the Department of Environment (Dhaka Region).

Asif expressed his concern over the prevailing impact of plastic pollution and extended special thanks to ESDO and the school authorities for organizing the graduation ceremony. Azad shared his pleasure in being part of this significant event. In the Khulna and Rangpur zones, representatives of ESDO and MTB attended to ensure the occasion was successful.

Additionally, Azam Khan, Head of Communication, and Tahmina Zaman Khan, Head of Sustainability, along with her team from MTB, as well as Shahriar Hossain, Secretary General, and Siddika Sultana, Executive Director, and the organizing team of ESDO, visited the exhibition at Lalmatia Girls High School & College in Dhaka division, where students show their concepts for a future plastic-free world.

The ceremony concluded with the appreciation of the top participants, who received crests, gifts, medals, and certificates. All participants were awarded certificates and medals in recognition of their efforts in promoting environmental awareness through the project.

