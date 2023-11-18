MTB empowers women entrepreneurs with fresh loans on its 24th Anniversary

18 November, 2023
MTB empowers women entrepreneurs with fresh loans on its 24th Anniversary

18 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) celebrated its 24th Anniversary by handing over sanction letters of loans to 24 women entrepreneurs at its corporate head office. 

As of 30 September 2033, MTB has distributed 16.72% of its total CMSME loans to women-led businesses. This initiative is part of MTB's commitment to empowering women and strengthening gender parity, reads a press release. 

This is a significant achievement and a testament to MTB's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB handed over the cheques to the women entrepreneurs. Among others Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director & CBO along with other DMDs, and officials of MTB were present at this event.

 

