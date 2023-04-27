MTB earns prestigious title of "Best Commercial Bank in Bangladesh 2023"

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has been awarded the coveted title of "Best Commercial Bank in Bangladesh 2023" by the International Business Magazine.

The award recognises MTB's exceptional performance, dedication to customer satisfaction, and innovative solutions in the banking industry, solidifying its position as a leading bank in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The bank's commitment to providing exceptional banking services to its clients while maintaining high ethical standards has been acknowledged by the magazine.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and attributed the bank's success to its unwavering commitment to excellence and tireless efforts.

Rahman also reaffirmed the bank's dedication to providing reliable financial solutions and being a trusted partner for its valued customers.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our customers for their continuous support and trust in us. We remain committed to providing them with world-class banking services that are innovative, reliable, and convenient," he added.

As a leading bank in Bangladesh, MTB has consistently received accolades for its customer-centric approach, innovative products, and contribution to the development of the digital banking sector. This award serves as motivation for MTB to continue striving for excellence and innovation in all its endeavors while maintaining its commitment to providing unparalleled services and being a reliable financial partner for its valued customers.