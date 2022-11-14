MTB donates 75,000 blankets to PM's Relief Fund

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has recently donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for distribution amongst the cold-affected people of different regions of the country.

Chairman of the bank Md Wakiluddin along with Vice-Chairman Md Abdul Malek handed over a token sample of the 75,000 blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at a simple ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.