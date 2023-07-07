MTB DMD, CAMLCO Rais Uddin Ahmad appointed as bank's Company Secretary

Corporates

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 02:35 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 02:39 am

Related News

MTB DMD, CAMLCO Rais Uddin Ahmad appointed as bank's Company Secretary

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 02:35 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 02:39 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has appointed Rais Uddin Ahmad as its new Company Secretary.

He has also been serving the bank as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), reads a press release.

Prior to his tenure at MTB, he served as Company Secretary, Head of Risk Management & CAMLCO at BRAC Bank Ltd. He joined BRAC Bank in 2005.

He also worked with Standard Chartered Bank from 2002 to 2003 as Acting Head of Legal & Compliance. Concurrently, he was the Integration Manager for SCB & ANZ Grindlays Bank.

After that he served as Manager Compliance with Standard Chartered Bank in UAE. He was also the Company Secretary of BRAC Saajan Exchange Ltd, UK, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank Ltd.

After completing his Masters of Social Science (MSS) in Public Administration from University of Dhaka, he started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh as a Management Trainee in 1994.

Rais has around 30 years of working experience in Business, Regulatory, Risk Management and Company Matters in the banking sector.

He was involved with Bangladesh Bank's Core Risk Management Project and worked closely on AML related issues.

Rais has attended various local and overseas training on Compliance, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Anti-Money Laundering.

In personal life, he is married and blessed with a son and a daughter.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

17h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

7h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

6h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

9h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?