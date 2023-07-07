MTB DMD, CAMLCO Rais Uddin Ahmad appointed as bank's Company Secretary

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has appointed Rais Uddin Ahmad as its new Company Secretary.

He has also been serving the bank as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), reads a press release.

Prior to his tenure at MTB, he served as Company Secretary, Head of Risk Management & CAMLCO at BRAC Bank Ltd. He joined BRAC Bank in 2005.

He also worked with Standard Chartered Bank from 2002 to 2003 as Acting Head of Legal & Compliance. Concurrently, he was the Integration Manager for SCB & ANZ Grindlays Bank.

After that he served as Manager Compliance with Standard Chartered Bank in UAE. He was also the Company Secretary of BRAC Saajan Exchange Ltd, UK, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank Ltd.

After completing his Masters of Social Science (MSS) in Public Administration from University of Dhaka, he started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh as a Management Trainee in 1994.

Rais has around 30 years of working experience in Business, Regulatory, Risk Management and Company Matters in the banking sector.

He was involved with Bangladesh Bank's Core Risk Management Project and worked closely on AML related issues.

Rais has attended various local and overseas training on Compliance, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Anti-Money Laundering.

In personal life, he is married and blessed with a son and a daughter.