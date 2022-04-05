MTB distributes ‘Service Excellence Award 2021’ 

MTB has recently organised "Service Excellence Award Ceremony 2021" at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head Office in Gulshan to recognise the valuable contribution of the Star MTBians for providing excellent services.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB handed over the awards amongst the Star MTBians, read a press release.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and group chief risk officer; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director of corporate and commercial business; Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and CAMLCO; Masud Mushfiq Zaman, head of group HR; Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, group chief financial officer (GCFO); Abdul Mannan, head of branch banking division -1; Syed Mahbub Morshed, branch banking division -2 and Sharmin Ahmed, head of service quality of MTB along with other senior officials and the award winners of the bank were also present at the programme.