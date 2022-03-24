MTB distributes CMSME Stimulus Loan in Gaibandha’s Hosiery Cluster

Photo: PR
Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has arranged an open loan disbursement ceremony at Nayarhat, Gobindaganj, Gaibandha Tuesday (22 March) for the cottage, micro, and small entrepreneurs.

Under this CMSME financing package, Covid-19 affected entrepreneurs of the Nayarhat hosiery cluster were handed over loan disbursement cheques to finance their business activities.

Shaikh Md Salim, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Office graced the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Aktarul Islam, deputy general manager, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Office was present during the event as special guest presided over by Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director, corporate & commercial, MTB.

Among others, business community leaders; Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME banking division and Syed Mahbub Morshed, head of branch banking division-2 of MTB along with MTB Gobindaganj branch officials were also present in the event.

