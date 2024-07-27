MTB distributed 'Disaster Resilience Bags' to flood-prone communities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has supported an initiative to improve disaster preparedness by distributing Disaster Resilience Bags to local communities in flood-prone areas of Barguna Sadar Upazila on 13th June 2024.

MTB undertook this initiative through Footsteps Bangladesh who designed the disaster resilience bags, that aims to provide critical support to families during natural disasters.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB emphasized that the distribution in Barguna Sadar Upazila marks just the beginning of such an initiative, which might be scaled up to other areas across the country as part of MTB's broader sustainability and resilience efforts. MTB remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities and building resilience against natural disasters through innovative and practical solutions.

In times of cyclones, storms, and floods, families often face the challenge of leaving behind essential items such as cash, identification documents, and electronics, which are vital for their livelihoods and protection from further financial hardship. The waterproof Disaster Resilience Bags provided by MTB contain essential items including disaster preparedness guidelines, torchlights, life jackets and whistles. These bags enable families to securely store their valuables and evacuate safely during natural disasters.

