MTB Club hosts 5th Football Carnival

10 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
MTB Club hosts 5th Football Carnival

MTB Club, as a part of its year-long sports activities for the MTBians, has recently arranged its 5th MTB Club Football Carnival to maintain work-life balance within the organisation. 

A total of 31 teams from different MTB divisions, departments, and branches participated in this 2-day long football carnival held at United International University (UIU) Playground, Madani Avenue, Dhaka, reads a press release.

United Giants emerged victorious as the Champion of the carnival, while Risk Avengers became Runners-up.

The event was graced by MTB's Chairman, Md Abdul Malek and Director, Md Hedayetullah with their enthusiastic participation. 

At the end of the lively event, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB handed over the trophies amongst the winners.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and President of MTB Club, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Shamsul Islam, Deputy Managing Director, Usman Rashed Muyeen, Deputy Managing Director and Md Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of MTB along with other MTBians & their family were also present at the carnival. 

