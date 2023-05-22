MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek recognised as best chairman of year 2023

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has announced that Md Abdul Malek, chairman of the Board of Directors, has been recognised as the best chairman of the year Bangladesh 2023 by Global Business and Finance Magazine.

This prestigious accolade highlights Malek's leadership and contributions in establishing MTB as a customer-centric and innovative bank, said a press release.

Under Malek's visionary guidance, MTB has undergone a remarkable transformation, focusing on employee-friendly facilities, customer-centricity, and accessibility to banking services for all. His dedication to excellence has led to impressive growth for MTB while upholding strong ethical values, reads the release.

Expressing gratitude for this award, Malek said, "I am truly honored to receive this recognition, a testament to the dedication of the MTB team and our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

The entire MTB family extends heartfelt congratulations to Md. Abdul Malek on this remarkable achievement, further reinforcing MTB's standing as a trusted and progressive financial institution. Malek's recent Visionary Leader of the Year Bangladesh 2023 Award from Global Business Magazine further solidifies his position as a visionary leader in the industry, said the release.