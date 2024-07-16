MTB Celebrates winning the prestigious Most Innovative Digital Bank Award

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is proud to announce its recognition as the Most Innovative Digital Bank – Bangladesh 2024 by International Finance. This prestigious award underscores MTB's commitment to revolutionising the banking landscape through its industry-leading digital products and services.

MTB has introduced MEasy, a revolutionary branchless banking platform that integrates seamlessly with MTB's revamped Internet Banking (IB) platform, mobile apps, and digital lending capabilities. MEasy redefines convenience in banking, offering customers a comprehensive suite of services from account opening to digital loan applications, reads a press release.

MTB continues to innovate with products like the Daylight Loan, Micro DPS through bKash, and initiatives promoting digital payments among small merchants. These efforts aim to bridge gaps in financial accessibility and empower marginalized communities across Bangladesh.

"Our commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking sector is reaffirmed by this esteemed award," stated Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of the Bank. "Our initiatives redefine banking accessibility and empower communities across Bangladesh."

MTB will continue to push boundaries with its open banking philosophy, fostering strategic partnerships and delivering unparalleled digital experiences to customers nationwide.

