MTB celebrates Customer Service Week

19 June, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 02:13 am

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To ensure customer satisfaction by enhancing the standards of service, MTB recently celebrated "Customer Service Week" from 4-8 June in Dhaka and Mymensingh regions.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO inaugurated this event with the presence of some distinguished customers of the bank in a simple ceremony held at MTB Dhanmondi Branch, reads a press release.

Throughout the week, the bank received a large number of positive feedbacks from the customers. The spontaneous and cordial participation of the bank's dedicated frontline and Senior Management made the event more organised, festive, and meaningful.

As part of the celebration, the bank arranged some gifts for its customers. Overall, the Customer Service Week has proven to be an amazing bridge between MTB and its valued customers.

Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and CAMLCO; Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director and GHOICC; Md Shafquat Hossain, head of Retail Banking Division; Masud Mushfiq Zaman, group head of HR; Abdul Mannan, head of Branch Banking Division; Md Shamsul Islam, head of Treasury Division; Azam Khan, head of Communications Department and Sharmin Ahmed, head of Service Quality along with other senior officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

 

