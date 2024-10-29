MTB celebrated silver jubilee by distributing loan under CGS

29 October, 2024, 10:00 pm
MTB celebrated silver jubilee by distributing loan under CGS

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has distributed fresh loans to clients under Bangladesh Bank's Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to celebrate its Silver Jubilee in its corporate Head office in Dhaka.

CGS was launched to scale up lending to CMSMEs who are unable to offer readily available collateral to receive credit facilities from commercial banks. Twenty five entrepreneurs have received loan sanction under CGS, out of which twenty enterprises are owned by women.

Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, graced the event as Chief Guest and handed over loan sanction letters to clients. Nahid Rahman, Director, CGD, and Nawshad Mustafa, Director, SMESPD of Bangladesh Bank, attended the program as a Special Guest. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB PLC, presided over this program and emphasized the scope and benefit of the CGS scheme. Other officials of Bangladesh Bank and MTB PLC have also joined this event.

