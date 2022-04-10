MTB brings 2nd phase of MEasy: an effortless banking experience

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) in partnership with i-exceed technology solutions, a global FinTech company for rapid digital banking transformation, has recently launched the second phase of "MEasy" service, a fully-digitised banking service that provides a cutting-edge, advanced, and hassle-free digital banking experience.

MTB brought this revolutionary service with a view to establishing "effortless banking" facilities for all retail customers first ever its kind in Bangladesh.

MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman has announced the launch of the new MTB digital service at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

With this remarkable elevation in banking service sector, customers will be able to bank with MTB wherever and whenever they want and avail array of retail and cards services and products like CASA, DPS, deposits loans and credit cards, read a press release.

Earlier in 2020, MTB had launched the first phase of this service with the fully digital on-boarding solutions.

Among others, Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director and head of Group ICC; Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and CAMLCO; Md Shafquat Hossain, head of Retail Banking division; Md Towfiqul Alam Chowdhury, head of Retail Business Retail Banking division; Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division and Azam Khan, head of Communications department from MTB along with other senior officials were also present virtually at the launching ceremony.