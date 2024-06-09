MTB arranges art competition in collaboration with ESDO

09 June, 2024
MTB arranges art competition in collaboration with ESDO

MTB arranges art competition in collaboration with ESDO

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) organized an Art Competition and interactive discussion session by children at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on June 8th, 2024, in collaboration with the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO), as part of the Environment Day 2024 celebrations.

The event saw the participation of about 150 students, including special children, who presented live art on themes such as plastic pollution and its impact on various aspects like soil, ecosystems, human health, food security, and water, reads a press release.

The distinguished presence of Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD & GCRO of MTB and Anjir Liton, DG of Bangladesh Shishu Academy highlighted the importance of the occasion. Asif expressed his concern over the prevailing impact of climate change and extended special thanks to ESDO for organizing such a competition, while Liton shared his pleasure for being able to be a part of this event.

Further, Azam Khan, Head of Communication, and Tahmina Zaman Khan, Head of Sustainability, MTB along with her team, from MTB as well as Mr. Shahriar Hossain, Secretary General of ESDO, Siddika Sultana, Executive Director of ESDO visited the competition and emphasized the key objectives of the celebration, aiming to raise awareness among children, engage them in climate action, and foster ideas from future leaders to combat climate change.

The conclusion of the competition witnessed the appreciation of top participants with crests, books, medals, and certificates by the guests. Additionally, all participants were awarded certificates and medals in appreciation of their participation in promoting environmental awareness through art.

