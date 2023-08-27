MTB arranged daylong training program on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism’

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), organized a daylong training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) at Saidpur on 12 August 2023 for the officials of commercial banks operating in Nilphamari district.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, director, BFIU graced the program as chief guest, and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of MTB chaired the event.

A total of 68 participants from 34 banks operating in Nilphamari district attended the training program. Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director, A.N.M Kalim Uddin Tushar, deputy director and Md. Manirul Islam, deputy director of BFIU conducted sessions at the day-long event.

Other senior officials of MTB AML&CFT Division were also present at the meeting. The workshop ended with an assessment for all participants and a lively discussion session.