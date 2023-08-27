MTB arranged daylong training program on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism’

Corporates

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 03:26 pm

MTB arranged daylong training program on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism’

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), organized a daylong training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) at Saidpur on 12 August  2023 for the officials of commercial banks operating in Nilphamari district. 

Md. Rafiqul Islam, director, BFIU graced the program as chief guest, and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of MTB chaired the event.

A total of 68 participants from 34 banks operating in Nilphamari district attended the training program. Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director, A.N.M Kalim Uddin Tushar, deputy director and Md. Manirul Islam, deputy director of BFIU conducted sessions at the day-long event. 

Other senior officials of MTB AML&CFT Division were also present at the meeting. The workshop ended with an assessment for all participants and a lively discussion session. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

16m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh