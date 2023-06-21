MTB approves 10% stock dividend
The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mutual Trust Bank Limited was virtually held on Wednesday (21 June).
MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.
MTB vice chairman and founding chairman Syed Manzur Elahi, MTB directors Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Md Wakiluddin, Dr Arif Dowla, Khwaja Nargis Hossain, Daniel Donald de Lange, independent director Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi, Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, company secretary Malik Muntasir Reza, CFO Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, senior management of the bank and a large number of shareholders also attended the meeting.