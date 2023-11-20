MTB and DGePay Services partner to revolutionise digital payments in Bangladesh

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with DGePay Services Limited, a White Label Merchant Acquirer (WLMA) as well as a Payment System Operator (PSO), licensed by Bangladesh Bank.

This alliance will enable their customers with access to a nationwide merchant platform for seamless transactions and empower them to make Bangla QR payments conveniently from any platform while offering merchants the ability to accept payments, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB and Rashed Mahmud, managing director and CEO of DGePay were present at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan.

Among others, Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD & Chief Business Officer; Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division from MTB and Syed Javed Iqbal, director; Muhammad H Kafi, COO from DGePay along with other officials were also present at the ceremony.

