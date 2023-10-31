MTB accords reception to Junior Squash Players from Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:34 pm

MTB accords reception to Junior Squash Players from Bangladesh

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On it's 24th anniversary, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) accorded a reception to the Junior Squash Players from Bangladesh at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 to recognise their success in the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China.

The prestigious championship held from August 16-20, 2023.

The event was attended by MTB's Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Treasury, Md. Shamsul Islam, Group Head of HR, Masud Mushfiq Zaman & Head of Communications, Azam Khan along with other senior officials. From Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF), General Secretary, Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam (Retd) attended the event.

MTB, recently, provided assistance to the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) as they prepared for the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China. This support from MTB ensured that young squash players from Bangladesh had the necessary resources for their training, travel, and accommodation. This initiative is in line with MTB's dedication to promoting the development of sports in Bangladesh.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the Managing Director and CEO of MTB, expressed his immense pride in congratulating BSRF and their junior players on their remarkable achievement in the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China, coinciding with MTB's 24th Anniversary.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

5h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

5h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

33m | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

5h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

8h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

22h | TBS SPORTS