MTB accords reception to Junior Squash Players from Bangladesh

On it's 24th anniversary, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) accorded a reception to the Junior Squash Players from Bangladesh at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 to recognise their success in the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China.

The prestigious championship held from August 16-20, 2023.

The event was attended by MTB's Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Treasury, Md. Shamsul Islam, Group Head of HR, Masud Mushfiq Zaman & Head of Communications, Azam Khan along with other senior officials. From Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF), General Secretary, Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam (Retd) attended the event.

MTB, recently, provided assistance to the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) as they prepared for the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China. This support from MTB ensured that young squash players from Bangladesh had the necessary resources for their training, travel, and accommodation. This initiative is in line with MTB's dedication to promoting the development of sports in Bangladesh.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the Managing Director and CEO of MTB, expressed his immense pride in congratulating BSRF and their junior players on their remarkable achievement in the 30th Asian Junior Individual Championship in China, coinciding with MTB's 24th Anniversary.