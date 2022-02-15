MSI unveils 12th gen gaming and creator laptop lineup in Bangladesh

MSI, the innovative Taiwanese computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, proudly reveals its new lineup of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® H series processors.

It is the first brand to bring in the 12th Gen product lineup to Bangladesh, reads a press release.

MSI demonstrated their determination and vision for the coming era of the metaverse. The new laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo are equipped with Intel® CoreTM i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX ™ 3070 or above, for anyone who'd like to experience Metaverse-compatible performance. The new range of laptops are now available in Bangladesh.

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 30%~45% increase in CPU performance.

The MSI-exclusive cooling helps fully release the power of the new 12th Gen Intel processors. It provides a solution that is as efficient as liquid metal, but safer and more reliable.

MSI's Creator series is now a bigger family with panels up to 17 inches.

The overall CPU performance is improved 45% with the new Vapour Chamber Cooler, and MSI has added features for content creators such as touch support for MSI Pen, Calman verified True Pixel Display, and collaboration with DTS for a rich, immersive surround sound experience.

Here is a brief look at the new laptops:

Sleek & Sophisticated – GS77/66 Stealth

The award-winning Stealth GS series are the lightweight, powerful laptops for gaming and professional use. The GS77 comes with a new "core black" color and a more durable zinc alloy hinge.

At less than 21mm for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience.

It is also equipped with six speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass.

Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support for up to100W PD charging for better security and mobility.

Ultimate Powerhouse – Raider GE76/66

MSI Raider GE series is the real eye-catcher, retaining the panoramic aurora lighting which creates an alluring sci-fi ambience.

The performance is even more astonishing; with the innovative thermal design by MSI, the Raider GE series performance can reach up to a total of 220W with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti via MSI OverBoost.

The displays up to 4K with the support of Discrete Graphic Mode, gamers will have a fast and smooth experience with the MSI Raider Series.

Born for Performance – Vector GP76/66

The Vector GP Series was born with a new concept – the name "Vector" represents MSI's expectation for the GP series to have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing.

With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector's performance can reach up to 210W via MSI OverBoost.

Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – Crosshair 15

The Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The series features a futuristic design with exclusive sci-fi elements inspired by the feeling and mood of gameplay, and the comes equipped with up to Intel® CoreTM i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology.

The graphic performance is at a maximised level – setting the Crosshair series apart from its competition.

Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and also the limited-edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack.

Pulsating Power– Pulse GL76/66

The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the design features by Maarten Verhoeven along with the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility.

Cooler Boost 5 increases airflow by 15%, even with a 33% reduction of wall thickness.

Sharpen Your Game - Sword 17/15, Katana GF76/66

The MSI Sword series boasts a new knight image with magical immortal force – "Dragon Power" – wielding an enchanted sword of victory.

This knight character was created by Justin Goby Fields, a famous concept artist from the United States.

Both Sword and Katana series are set to help gamers succeed with a comfortable key travel at 1.7mm and Cooler Boost 5.

Creator Z17, Creator Z16P and Creator M16

The Creator Z17 is the world's first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch, and features the 16:10 screen ratio with a thin bezel design and True Colour Technology to be the perfect companion for creators to achieve more.

The Creator Z16P has an extra 20% performance boost with Vapour Chamber Cooler, which generates 76% extra more cooling area, 65% more airflow, and decreases surface temperature by 2°C(3.6°F).

With competitive performance and a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the Creator Z Series laptops are NVIDIA Studio laptops – purpose-built for creators, inquisitive professionals, or consumers who enjoy high-quality, premium products.

The Creator M16 is a more portable and stylish choice for students or creators with the need for a powerful performance.

It features a QHD+ True Pixel display that lays flat at 180° and an ultra-light, slim aluminum chassis.

MSI does not just innovate with its hardware, but also with the MSI Centre software with the intention of creating the smartest laptops ever.

MSI Smart Auto will auto switch the suitable modes depending on your usage, while Ambient Silent AI will detect ambient noise level (dB) to adjust the fan speed, giving you better performance with a relatively silent fan.

MSI's new Gaming and Content Creation series provide persistently powerful performance, innovative thermal solutions, and a bevy of new features, with MSI's signature aesthetic touch.

For more information on MSI 12th gen laptops, visit: https://msi.gm/3fMdVHn