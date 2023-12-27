MRA signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Microcredit Regulatory Authority on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Pension Authority at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium.

Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary to the Financial Institutions Division, and Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to the Finance Division were present as special guests on the occasion.

MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md Fashiullah presided over the event. Officials of various ministries, directorates, departments and organisations, including the Bangladesh Bank, the finance ministry, and the PKSF, attended the programme.

The MoU was signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Pension Authority Kabirul Ezdani Khan and the MRA Executive Vice Chairman Fashiullah on behalf of their respective organisations.