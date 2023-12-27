MRA signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:26 am

MRA signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Microcredit Regulatory Authority on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Pension Authority at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium.

Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary to the Financial Institutions Division, and Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to the Finance Division were present as special guests on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md Fashiullah presided over the event. Officials of various ministries, directorates, departments and organisations, including the Bangladesh Bank, the finance ministry, and the PKSF, attended the programme.

The MoU was signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Pension Authority Kabirul Ezdani Khan and the MRA Executive Vice Chairman Fashiullah on behalf of their respective organisations.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

9h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

9h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

9h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

1h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

2h | Videos
200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

6h | Videos
Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

3h | Videos