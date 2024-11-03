Mr Quamrul Hassan promoted to Chief Business Officer of ACI consumer brands

Mr Quamrul Hassan, an influential figure in Bangladesh's FMCG and salt industry, has been promoted to Chief Business Officer of ACI Consumer Brands. Before this, he oversaw the company's diversified portfolio as Business Director.

With an impressive career spanning over 25 years, including 22 years of impactful tenure at ACI, he has played an instrumental role in elevating & diversifying the portfolio. He is widely recognised in the salt industry for his contribution in establishing VE Salt, where his growth-driven strategies and innovations have set new industry benchmarks.

Early in his career, Mr Hassan demonstrated his innovative spirit by introducing Virgin Drinks in slim cans, a revolutionary launch in the soft drinks industry of Bangladesh. He also launched ACI Pure Salt, Bangladesh's first vacuum-evaporated, 100% pure salt. His significant contribution in establishing key brands like Savlon Antiseptics, Wonder Dishwashing, Smart washing Powder, Shinex Floor Cleaner, Septex Bar Soap, Freedom Sanitary Napkin, Twinkle Baby Diaper, ACI Sugar, Colgate, Sparkle Lights and Dulux Paints, showcases his acumen across diverse categories and serves as an inspiration to all.

Mr Hassan's academic background is as impressive as his professional achievements. He holds BBA and MBA degrees from the Institute of Business Administration at Jahangirnagar University. His extensive training in brand management and leadership, including programs at IIM Kolkata and Common Purpose, UK, instills confidence in his ability to lead and innovate.