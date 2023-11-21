Mr Helal Ahmed Chowdhury Elected as Chairman of BA Express USA Inc.

Mr Helal Ahmed Chowdhury Elected as Chairman of BA Express USA Inc.

Mr Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, an Independent Director of Bank Asia Limited, has recently been elected as the Chairman of BA Express USA Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of the bank. 

Mr Chowdhury is a veteran banker with more than four and a half decades of banking experience. He started his career at Pubali Bank in 1977 as a class-I officer through the Superior Service Examination and was promoted in course to MD & CEO (2006-2014) of the same bank.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He played a significant role in channelling the foreign remittances by successfully motivating the expatriate Bangladeshis in different countries including the Middle East, Far-East, West and East during his service tenure. He had wide connections with the exchange houses overseas and profusely mobilised their remittances in the country. He attended different trade delegations of FBCCI.

Under his leadership, Pubali Bank transformed into an institutional role model of government turned private commercial bank and won the prestigious award "Best Financial Institution" given by DHL and The Daily Star in 2009.

He is an M.A. and a Diplomaed Associate of IBB. He participated in different training, seminars, and short and long courses at home and abroad including Oxford and Cambridge Universities in the UK and UC Berkeley and Columbia University in the USA.

Mr Chowdhury is a former supernumerary professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), also a board member and vice chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), and a board member of BIBM. He is a general body member of PKSF and a member of the ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission.

He is engaged with a number of social organisations and trade bodies in different capacities and works as a resource person in different training/seminars both at home and abroad and contributes articles in different newspapers.

 

