Mr Asif Mahmood, Chairman of ADN Telecom Ltd, welcomes Mr Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of BSEC, for his reappointment as the Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Mr Md Maruf, Independent Director, ADN Telecom Ltd, and Mr Md Mostafijur Rahman, Assistant Manager, ADN Telecom Ltd., were present on that occasion.