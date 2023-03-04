Mr. ANM Mahfuz joins Bank Asia as Additional Managing Director

Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 05:11 pm
Mr. ANM Mahfuz joins Bank Asia as Additional Managing Director

Mr. ANM Mahfuz joined Bank Asia Limited as Additional Managing Director on 1 March 2023.

 

Mr. Mahfuz has a chequered and successful banking career of more than two decades to his credit. He started his banking career as Officer in 1998 with ANZ Grindlays Bank where he worked in Consumer Banking. Then he served Standard Chartered Bank for more than 18 years in different capacities, viz., Sales Team Manager, Branch Sales &amp; Service Manager, Cluster Head, General Manager of Consumer Banking, Head of Priority Banking, Head of Distribution, Head of CEPG and lastly as Head of Client Acquisition. As Head of Client Acquisition, he streamlined the efforts and activities of Retail Banking Client Acquisition units to meet and increase new business and customer acquisition goals.

 

Later on, he joined Prime Bank Limited in May 2018 as Senior Executive Vice President where he managed the transformation of Consumer Banking business with various digital innovative products and services and supervised and led Consumer Banking Business which comprised of Cards, Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC), Agent Banking, Service Quality, Branch Distribution

Network, Consumer Products and Sales, Priority Banking etc. He also played a pivotal role in the centralization of Prime Bank's branch operations. Due to his contribution to the bank, he

was promoted in the rank of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer in January 2020.

 

Mr. Mahfuz possesses Graduate and Post Graduate degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka with excellent academic credentials.

